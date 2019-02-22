VA Sen. Mark Warner's last stop is Lynchburg, talks about economic opportunities

LYNCHBURG, Va. - On Friday, Virginia Sen. Mark Warner’s last stop in Southwest Virginia was in Lynchburg.

Warner wanted to hear from the business community in the Hill City.

The senator had a candid conversation with some community members.

Some said there should be for more bipartisanship in politics and spoke of health care and the need for affordable housing in Lynchburg communities.

Warner said a new policy created in the new tax bill this year, called opportunity zones, will help address affordable housing.

“(It) allows private investors to roll over the capital gains returns into disadvantaged communities. A lot of that can be over under affordable housing. This is a brand-new area. And I’m gonna commit to working with Lynchburg and the surrounding communities to see how we can bring some of that funding here,” Warner said.

Warner also stopped in Charlottesville today for an employee town hall meeting at UVA Health System.

