VDOT snow plows show community, school spirit

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Virginia Department of Transportation snow plows are showing community and school pride throughout Central Virginia.

For the second year in a row VDOT’s paint-a-plow program have allowed schools including Rustburg High, Brookneal Elementary and Halifax Middle schools to paint their plow trucks.

VDOT leaders said they try to keep the trucks local to those areas and when it snows, have those trucks plow snow in those neighborhoods so students can see them.

“It’s an overwhelming since of community and community building. We’re all out there working together for the same goal. We want our kids to stay safe. We want to give them a good education. We want to build future VDOT employees. So this is just one way to do that,” said spokesperson Paula Jones.

VDOT says this program has grown in the past year, and officials want to get more schools involved.



