VDOT still cleaning up roads, assessing damages after Tropical Storm Michael

LYNCHBURG, Va. - The Virginia Department of Transportation is still cleaning up roads and assessing bridges after Tropical Storm Michael came through the Commonwealth.

In Lynchburg, there was $16- $18 million worth of damage. A week since the storm, VDOT is still working on six road closures and about 15 bridges that need to be fixed in the region.

VDOT leaders will look for financial assistance.

"After hurricane Florence, where the federal government was able to identify funding to help us with that, I'm sure that with Michael that we'll take a look that as well and see that there's funding from the federal government, additional state resources," said Paula Jones with VDOT's Lynchburg District.

VDOT said it will take some time before some roads open again. They're estimating several weeks to some months.

