VDOT to hold public meeting about Waterlick, Timberlake Road intersection

LYNCHBURG, Va. - If you are one of the 30,000 drivers who use the Waterlick and Timberlake Road intersection in Campbell County, VDOT wants to hear from you.

The Virginia Department of Transportation wants to make safety and operational improvements.

Tomorrow in a public meeting, drivers will get to see their plans and offer input. They plan on widening the road and extending turn lanes to make it easier for drivers to move along.

"The extension of it will allow more cars to be there and make that movement. As it is currently, sometimes those cars will get trapped behind cars that are true movements or other movements as well, and that will add to that congestion,” Paula Jones, communications manager for VDOT, said.



The meeting will run from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Ramey Memorial Auditorium, VDOT District Complex, 4303 Campbell Avenue (Highway 501) in the City of Lynchburg.

The project start date is in 2020.



