Vehicle break-ins, thefts under investigation in Campbell County

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. - Authorities are asking for help after criminals broke into two vehicles in Rustburg and Altavista.

At about 7:30 p.m. Monday, vehicles were broken into in public areas of Rustburg. On Monday night, a similar case also happened in Altavista.

In each case, the Campbell County Sheriff's Office says the vehicle's windows were broken, and the thieves stole items that were inside the vehicles.

Campbell County and surrounding areas have seen an increase in vehicle break-ins, according to the sheriff's office.

In recent cases, theives have targeted places where citizens feel comfortable leaving valuables secured in their vehicles.

If you have any information on these cases, please call Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900 or visit the Central Virginia Crime Stoppers website at www.cvcrimestoppers.org.

