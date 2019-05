LYNCHBURG, Va. - Vice President Mike Pence arrived in Lynchburg at about 8:49 a.m. Saturday, landing on Air Force Two ahead of his speech at Liberty University. He's scheduled to give the keynote address at commencement at Williams Stadium.

The commencement ceremony is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. and last until 11:15.

The university said previously that it expects to have 18,000 graduates and about 40,000 guests for the weekend.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.