Virginia child seat safety laws changing July 1

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Virginia's laws regulating children car seat seats will change next week.

Effective July 1, rear-facing car seats will be required for children 2 years old and younger

Lynchburg police say the new law also recommends children use booster seats until they are 8 years old.

To help remind and help them get used to the new law, officers and firefighters held a free car seat check today.

10 News spoke with new mom Jennifer Evans, who wants to be sure her 1-month-old is strapped in safely.

“If you’re already investing so much in just the car seat itself take that extra few moments to make sure it's installed correctly,” Evans said.

“We’re actually handing out a little piece of paper with the law on it so the parents can read it for themselves. It worked out great that we had this class this week,” officer Michael Bauserman said.

If you need to make sure your child’s seat is properly secured, contact local law enforcement.

