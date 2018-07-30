Virginia Commonwealth Games sees success in weekend tournament

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Things are a bit quiet on Liberty University's campus now, since the Virginia Commonwealth Games ended Sunday night. The weekend tournament attracted about 5,000 people to the Hill City.

Right now, game leaders don't have an official number on how much of an economic impact the tournament had in Lynchburg.



But in years past, they said more than $2 million was spent in the city. Officials right now are focused on finishing out the year with a few more sporting events, which are scheduled for October and December.



"Lots of happy folks--always a few complaints here and there-- but you know we work those out and we're looking forward to several other events that will run throughout the year with our big indoor track event, kind of finishes up our year along with, along with masters swimming event,” Dan Foutz, president of Amateur Sports for VA Commonwealth Games, said.

Commonwealth Game leaders said they think attendance will triple next year, as State Games of America will be held in the Hill City.



Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.