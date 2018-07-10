Virginia Commonwealth Games to kick off 29th annual competition

LYNCHBURG, Va. - The 2018 Virginia Commonwealth Games are right around the corner. Staff at Liberty University are preparing to host athletes from across the country for a third year. The event consists of competition in more than 50 sports, from wrestling to archery.

Organizers will kick things off July 27 with a tailgate and opening ceremony. They say about 3,500 people flocked to the Hill City last year and they're expecting that number to double.



"We have an Olympic speaker, Buddy Lee, who will be our inspirational motivational speaker. The reasons for the games would be its health and wellness; it's getting folks off the couch. We've had participants anywhere from the age of 4 to 82 participate in our games over the years. So there's something for everyone,” Dan Foutz, president and organizer of Virginia Commonwealth Games, said.

Virginia will also host the 2019 state Games of America.



