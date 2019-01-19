Virginia sports organzation looking to buy Odd Fellows Home; neighbors concerned

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Earlier this week, people living along Elmwood Avenue received a postcard, saying Fishes and Loaves Born Again Ministry is hoping to make the old Odd Fellows Home property into the future campus of Virging Prep Sports Acadamy.

Jim Peterson has lived one house away from the property for the last 21 years.

"This is not going to be the same place, even remotely, if they do all of this, what they're showing here," Peterson said.

Walter Virgil Jr. is a board member with Virginia Prep Sports Academy. He says they're in the process of buying the 87-plus acres of land.

The group wants to use the property to give young athletes across the nation a chance to prepare themeselves for Division I or II colleges.

"Our focus is to bring them up to par academically, while yet still giving them an opportunity to develop athletically," Virgil said.

Neighbors tell 10 News their questions and concerns are about the amount of traffic that could be coming through their neighborhood. They are worried it could lower their property values.

"I do not know(the) age (of the) kids. I don't know if it's just males (or) both male and female. None of that information has been given to us so far," Peterson said.

"For football season, only those football players will actually be on the campus utilizing it until the next season. And then the next group will come in. So it won't be like a campus jampacked full of students all at the same time," Virgil said.

"I think if they answer all these questions, then we'll have a better (idea) of what really is going to happen here," Peterson said.

If you live on Elmwood Avenue and have concerns or questions, Fishes and Loaves Born Again Ministry and Virginia Prep Sports Academy will hold a community meeting on Monday, Jan. 21, at 6 p.m. at St. John Epispocal Church, 200 Boston Ave., Lynchburg, VA 24504.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.