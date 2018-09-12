Virginia soldiers ready to serve during Hurricane Florence

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Local soldiers are ready to serve during Hurricane Florence.

On Wednesday, about 90 Virginia National Guard soldiers in Lynchburg got the call to get ready to help in Lynchburg and Virginia Beach if needed.

All day, the soldiers have been refueling their trucks, packing and loading them with supplies and equipment.

"We’ve got basic first aid kits, to assist if there's anyone in need on the side of the road there. We've got our debris reduction teams with chainsaws, and we got soldiers trained on the use of chainsaws to remove limbs and trees and clear the roads,” Lt. Caleb Mast said.

The soldiers are waiting for the official call from the governor’s office to go.

