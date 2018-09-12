Virginia State Police investigating after 92-year-old dies in crash

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. - Police are investigating after a fatal crash in Amherst County on Tuesday, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities received the call a little after 4 p.m. yesterday when a 2018 Nissan Versa going northbound on 151 hit a southbound 2005 Toyota Tacoma while trying to make a left turn onto Warrwick Barn Road.

The driver of the Nissan, 92-year-old Walter Hughes of Roseland, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say that Hughes was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The driver in the other car was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Virginia State Police say that no charges are expected and that the crash remains under investigation.

