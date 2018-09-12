Lynchburg

Virginia State Police investigating after 92-year-old dies in crash

Police say the man who died was not wearing a seatbelt

By Samantha Smith - Digital Content Producer
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. - Police are investigating after a fatal crash in Amherst County on Tuesday, according to Virginia State Police. 

Authorities received the call a little after 4 p.m. yesterday when a 2018 Nissan Versa going northbound on 151 hit a southbound 2005 Toyota Tacoma while trying to make a left turn onto Warrwick Barn Road. 

The driver of the Nissan, 92-year-old Walter Hughes of Roseland, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say that Hughes was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. 

The driver in the other car was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries. 

Virginia State Police say that no charges are expected and that the crash remains under investigation. 

