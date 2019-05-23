Volunteers with Park View Mission wear red nose for child hunger awareness

LYNCHBURG, Va. - It's Red Nose Day, a national day dedicated to raise awareness about child hunger.



In Lynchburg on Thursday, volunteers with the Parks View Mission wore a red nose, while serving food pantry customers.



According to the organization, there are more than 2,800 children who go hungry in the Hill City.



Leaders say wearing the red nose helps them educate the public on the ongoing need.



"Summer vacation is here and hunger does not take a vacation. We are committed to serving throughout the summer and giving weekly bags of food," Laura Bauer, director of Food for Thought, said.



The organization is looking for volunteers to help pack food bags for children this summer. If you'd like to help go to parkviewmission.org.

