Walmart evacuated after suspicious package sent to bank inside store

ALTAVISTA, Va. - Authorities have evacuated the Altavista Walmart.

At 1:15 p.m., the Campbell County Public Safety 911 Call Center received a report that the Woodforest Bank, which is inside the store, received a suspicious package from a mail delivery service containing a white, powdery substance.

As a precautionary measure, the Walmart has been evacuated, with the public advised to remain away from the facility while law enforcement and response officials investigate.

There are no reported injuries.

Altavista police and fire departments are on the scene, with the state police sending a hazmat team.



