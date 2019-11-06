Wanted Lynchburg man arrested after barricading himself inside a home, shooting through a wall

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Lynchburg police say they've arrested a man who shot through a wall while he barricaded himself inside a home early Wednesday morning.

At 4:10 a.m., officers responded to the 2000 block of Royal Oak Drive for a report of a disorderly individual.

After officers arrived, 48-year-old Anthony Loving, who was wanted on several outstanding warrants for failure to appear, barricaded himself inside the residence.

While officers tried to negotiate with him, police say Loving fired one shot through the wall.

No officers were injured and no one returned fire.

Officers continued to speak with Loving and eventually took him into custody without incident.

In addition to Loving's outstanding warrants, he also is charged with the following in connection with this incident:

Attempted malicious wounding of a police officer

Using a firearm in the commission of a felony

Use of a firearm by a felon

Possession of Schedule 1 or 2 drugs with the intent to distribute

Possession of Schedule 1 or 2 drugs

Reckless handling of a firearm

Shooting a firearm within the city limits

Possession of a firearm while in possession of Schedule 1 or 2 drugs

Loving is being held in the Lynchburg Adult Detention Center without bond.



