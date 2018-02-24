Wards Ferry Road has re-opened to traffic.

LYNCHBURG, Va. - UPDATE: The Lynchburg Department of Emergency Services says Wards Ferry Road is now back open.

Wards Ferry Road is closed after a single-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon.

The Lynchburg Department of Emergency Services says on its Twitter to avoid the area, as traffic is closed in both directions from Harvard Street to Dean Street.

The department confirms that the call came in around 3:20 p.m.

This is a developing story, and we'll update it as we find out more throughout the night.

