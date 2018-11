Click here if the video won't play for you.

LYNCHBURG, Va. - First Lady Melania Trump will be in Lynchburg Wednesday for a town hall discussion focused on battling the opioid crisis.

Also taking part in the town hall will be Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen, political commentator and author Eric Bolling, Jerry and Becki Falwell, Dianna Hart and Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex M. Azar II.

