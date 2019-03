LYNCHBURG, Va. - You may want to avoid driving near Target in Lynchburg on Monday.

Wards Ferry Road is closed between Alta Lane and Melinda Drive, which is along the back entrance to the shopping center.

Crews are repairing damage caused by a water main break over the weekend.

You'll need to use alternate routes like Wards Road or Atlanta Avenue.

