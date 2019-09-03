Water valve maintenance in Lynchburg could leave some with discolored water, authorities say

Maintenance on the main water valve in Lynchburg could leave some residents with discolored water, according to Lynchburg city authorities.
Schedule maintenance begins Sept. 4 and is scheduled to end Sept 13. Crews with Lynchburg Water Resources will be working 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. during weekdays.
Water valve maintenance will be happening at the following locations:
- Arlington Heights Drive
- Averill Court
- Brenleigh Court
- Dove Court
- Fleetwood Drive
- Forest Brook Road
- Hillwood Drive
- Keywood Drive
- Lakeside Drive
- Lemon Drive
- Montridge Place
- Moorman Drive
- Moormans Road
- Nester Lane
- Pleasant View Drive
- Ridgeway Drive
- Turtle Creek Road
- Weeping Willow Drive
- Wessex Road
- Woodway Drive
- Wyndale Drive
Authorities say there will be no significant impacts to traffic while crews are working at these locations.
Residents who notice discolored water during maintenance time are told to run cold water for three to five minutes to let the water clear up. Authorities say to not run hot water.
If water is still discolored after five minutes, authorities say to contact Lynchburg Water Resources at 434-455-4250.
