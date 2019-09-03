Water valve maintenance in Lynchburg could leave some with discolored water, authorities say

Maintenance on the main water valve in Lynchburg could leave some residents with discolored water, according to Lynchburg city authorities.

Schedule maintenance begins Sept. 4 and is scheduled to end Sept 13. Crews with Lynchburg Water Resources will be working 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. during weekdays.

Water valve maintenance will be happening at the following locations:

Arlington Heights Drive

Averill Court

Court Brenleigh Court

Court Dove Court

Fleetwood Drive

Forest Brook Road

Hillwood Drive

Drive Keywood Drive

Drive Lakeside Drive

Lemon Drive

Montridge Place

Place Moorman Drive

Drive Moormans Road

Road Nester Lane

Pleasant View Drive

Ridgeway Drive

Turtle Creek Road

Weeping Willow Drive

Wessex Road

Woodway Drive

Drive Wyndale Drive

Authorities say there will be no significant impacts to traffic while crews are working at these locations.