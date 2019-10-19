'We're not just sitting back': Lynchburg Sheriff's Office runs active shooter drill

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Lynchburg Sheriff Don Sloan says Saturday's active shooter drill will keep his deputies one step ahead of the lawless.

"We're not just sitting back," Sloan said. "We pay attention to what's going on in our country: the terrible things, the tragedies."

The Lynchburg Sheriff's Office's drill revolved around the city's court buildings, where deputies provide security. The Sheriff's Office shut down Court Street for the training, and worked alongside the Lynchburg Police and Fire Departments to hone their skills.

"I don't think you can skimp on safety and protection," Sloan said. "The police department, fire department, Sheriff's Office; we are the public safety for the city of Lynchburg, and we take that very seriously."

Sloan does not expect his deputies to come face-to-face with an active shooter, but he's satisfied they know what to do if they are ever in that situation.

"It's not something they're going to be surprised with," Sloan said. "We're going to do everything we can at the Lynchburg Sheriff's Office to ensure everyone that comes into our court complexes is safe and secure."

