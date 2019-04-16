Winning scratch-off ticket nets Campbell County man $2,000 per week for 10 years

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. - A Campbel County man won big when he played the lottery on a whim.

Joseph Guthrie, of Rustburg, bought a Weekly Two Grand ticket, and when he scratched it, he learned he won the grand prize of $2,000 a week for the next decade.

Guthrie bought his ticket at the 7-Eleven at 20120 Lynchburg Highway in Lynchburg.

“When I scratched it, I couldn’t believe what I saw,” he said as he claimed his prize.

He said he picked the game at random and has no immediate plans for his winnings, except to save them.

This is the first top prize claimed in this game, which means three more remain unclaimed.

The odds of scratching to win that top prize are 1 in 2,754,000. The odds of winning any prize in this game are 1 in 4.02.



