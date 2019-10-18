Woman dies more than week after car crash into James River in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. - A woman is dead after being in critical condition for over a week following a car crash in the James River, according to Lynchburg police.

Police say Glory Ann Colvin, 47, of Beachwood, New Jersey, died Friday morning after being involved in a car crash on Oct. 10.

The driver of the car, William Colvin, 56, of Beachwood, New Jersey, died in Lynchburg General Hospital shortly after the crash, according to Lynchburg police.

Police say defective equipment was a factor in the crash, which still is under investigation.

The car was driven down 7th Street, across the railroad tracks and straight into the river, officials say.

A male passenger was treated at the scene for minor injuries, according to Lynchburg police.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Officer Bauserman at 434-455-6047.

