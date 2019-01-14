Woman pleads guilty after police find more than 20 dogs inside feces-covered home

LYNCHBURG, Va. - A Lynchburg woman pleaded guilty Monday to animal cruelty after police say they found more than 20 dogs inside her home, some of which were covered in feces.

On December 18, 2018, an officer with Lynchburg Animal Control went to Katherine Tate's home on G Street to conduct an animal check.

When the officer got to the home, he saw the inside walls and furniture were covered in dogs' feces and trash was piled inside the home. He says several dogs inside the home were also covered in feces.

Officers say there were 27 dogs inside the home, and Tate voluntarily surrendered 22 of the dogs to animal control to be placed in new homes.

Tate asked to keep five of the dogs, but they were taken to the animal shelter pending a civil hearing. The hearing took place on December 27 to determine if Tate would be allowed to post bond for the five dogs, but at the close of that hearing, Tate surrendered the remaining dogs.

Tate was originally charged with five counts of animal cruelty, but those charges were consolidated to one offense for several reasons.

The reasons are as follows:

All dogs were found in good health, except for one dog found with a minor skin condition

The animal control officer's main concern was the living conditions inside the home

Tate is not allowed to own any other companion animals as a result of this case

Tate had no prior criminal record

Tate pleaded guilty to one count of misdemeanor cruelty to animals. She was sentenced to a total of 30 days with 30 days suspended with 12 months of good behavior and an $84 fine to cover a veterinary bill for one of the dogs.

