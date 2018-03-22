Woman pleads guilty to trying to kill her husband by running over him with car

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. - An Amherst County woman admitted in court Thursday that she tried to kill her husband by running him over with a car.

Angel Crews, 26, pleaded guilty to a variety of charges, including attempted second-degree murder, malicious wounding and child abuse, according to the commonwealth's attorney's office.

Crews deliberately ran over her husband with her car following an argument in a store parking lot Nov. 16, 2017.

She had her children in the car when she hit her husband.

He is said to be recovering from his injuries.

Crews will be sentenced in May.

