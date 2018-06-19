Woman raped at Riverside Park, Lynchburg police say

LYNCHBURG, Va. - A woman was raped near one of the trails at Riverside Park, the Lynchburg Police Department said.

The attack took place between 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Friday, according to a news release issued Tuesday from police.

The victim reported that she was walking on one of the trails at Riverside Park when an unknown man assaulted and raped her.

The man is described as being in his 30s, 5 feet 11 to 6 feet tall with an average build and short hair. He wore a gray T-shirt at the time, police said.

Detectives are working to gather and verify the facts in this case.

The Lynchburg Police Department is not aware of any other similar incidents that have taken place in the city recently, officers said.

Anyone who was in the area, and observed any suspicious activity at the park during the reported time frame, is asked to call the Criminal Investigations Division at 434-455-6162, or call Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900.

