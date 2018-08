LYNCHBURG, Va. - A wreck is causing a traffic issue on Campbell Avenue in Lynchburg.

The call came in to dispatchers just before 6 a.m. Friday for a wreck near the King Street intersection.

Both northbound lanes are blocked and southbound traffic is down to one lane.

No tractor-trailers will be able to drive on Campbell Avenue until this is cleared.

Check back for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.