You can throw your dog a birthday party for a good cause

LYNCHBURG, Va. - You can take your pet parenting to a whole new level by throwing your dog a birthday party, and it's all in the name of charity.

The Lynchburg Humane Society is offering dog birthday party packages as a fundraiser.

For $150, your dog, five of their canine friends, and their humans, can attend a 1-hour party that's supervised by a trainer. Dog park Bingo, musical mats, a cheese whiz licking race, paw painting, a brush-a-thon, and a peanut butter spoon race are the activities you can choose from. You'll get to choose three of them as part of the $150 package.

Each package includes decorations, a photo booth, and dog-friendly cakes.

Add-ons, ranging from $10 to $50, include maple bacon ice cream, 30 minutes of group trick training, outdoor playtime with kiddie pools, and doggie treat bags.

