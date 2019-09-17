Male enhancement pill sold at gas stations across Virginia could be causing hypoglycemia

ROANOKE, Va. - A male enhancement pill sold at gas stations and convenience stores around Virginia has caused some serious health complications for those who take it.

The Virginia Department of Health is investigating reports of severe hypoglycemia, or dangerously low blood sugar levels, among men who reported taking the over-the-counter male enhancement pill.

Authorities advised consumers not to purchase or use a product sold under the name "V8."

The VDH received a report in August of a cluster of patients who reported severe hypoglycemia that required hospitalization following their use of an over-the-counter male enhancement drug.

Across Virginia, the VDH has confirmed seven cases, and four remain under investigation.

Symptoms of severe hypoglycemia include sweating, racing heartbeat, hunger, irritability, anxiety, shakiness and altered mental state.

If you or a loved one experiences these symptoms, you should seek medical attention immediately.

Some reported cases of hypoglycemia have improved with timely medical treatment.

