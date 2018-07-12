Man arrested in Carroll County says he hurt Florida woman, police find body

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. - A Florida man is now being investigated for murder after a police chase through Carroll County.

After a police chase on Saturday, Hillsville police arrested 49-year-old Orange City, Florida resident Matthew A. Barber. He is charged with DWI, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, hit and run, reckless driving, disregarding police commands, vandalism, and obstruction of justice.

On Tuesday, while jailed, Barber made statements to the corrections staff that he may have harmed someone in Orange City. Hillsville Police asked officers in Florida to check it out.

When officers arrived at the address Barber gave, they knocked on the door with no response. They forced their way inside and found a dead woman in the hallway. Police say there were "obvious signs" of foul play. No one else was in the home.

Police have identified the victim as 58-year-old Orange City resident Hilda G. Bailey. A medical examiner will determine her cause of death.

Police believe this was not a random act.

Barber is being held in Virginia without bond.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Kenneth Jones at 386-775-5478.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.