Man charged in church van crash that killed 4

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. - A 47-year-old Norfolk man now faces a charge in a crash that killed four people and left several others injured after a church van was rear-ended in Dinwiddie County, NBC 12 reports.

The crash happened on May 28. State police said the van was traveling west on Route 460 when it slowed to make a turn into a church parking lot. According to state police, a Ford F-450 truck, driven by Robert Lee Allen, was pulling a trailer loaded with metal when it rear-ended the van, which caused it to flip several times before landing on its side. The truck ran off the side of the road and hit a guardrail.

Allen was charged Monday with reckless driving.

State police said there were 11 passengers in the van, four of whom died at the scene. Three women were flown to VCU Medical Center with life-threatening injuries and are expected to survive. Four other people were taken by ambulance to nearby hospitals with serious injuries.

Allen was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The deacon said they were traveling to Mt. Zion for a revival.

