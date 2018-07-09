Man dies after being swept from shore in Outer Banks

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. - One person is dead after being swept away from the shore by rough surf in Kill Devil Hills.

According to local law enforcement, a man in his mid-60s was reported missing around noon Saturday. Someone spotted the man about 15 minutes later, but he was unable to make it back to shore.

Lifeguard crews entered the water to help him, but he was unresponsive by the time they reached him.

Crews began performing CPR until Dare County Emergency Services arrived to take him to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The man is the fifth person to die while swimming off the Outer Banks this year.

Officials remind everyone to be mindful of flag warnings. Red means no swimming and yellow means strong currents and to swim with caution.

