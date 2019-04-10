Man dies in motorcycle crash on Blue Ridge Parkway in Virginia

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. - A man is dead after a fatal crash involving three motorcycles on the Blue Ridge Parkway on Tuesday in Augusta County, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities say the crash happened Tuesday near Humpback Rocks around 5:30 p.m. Three motorcyclists were going northbound when the first motorcyclist went into a curve, lost control and laid his bike down, according to police.

Police believe the driver of the second motorcycle lost control while trying to avoid the first biker and hit a guardrail. The 41-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

State police are conducting an investigation into the crash.

