Man enters guilty plea after making violent threats against Tom Garrett

ABINGDON, Va. - A 24-year-old man has pleaded guilty to making violent threats against Virginia Congressman Tom Garrett.

Garrett announced he was stepping down as Congressman for Virginia's 5th district earlier this year, citing his battle with alcohol. This is the seat that Denver Riggleman will take over.

Eun Soo Lee, of Cypress, California, admitted to lying to a federal agent.

According to evidence presented at the guilty plea hearing, Lee used a fake Facebook account and a virtual private network in May 2017 to hide his identity. He then made threats to Garrett, including, "You're dead if I ever meet you in real life, f*****. I'll f****** kill you."

When questioned by law enforcement, Lee denied having a Facebook account, denied ever using a fake Facebook account, and denied ever sending messages to Garrett. Notwithstanding Lee’s efforts to hide his identity, investigators traced the messages to Lee, who eventually admitted to sending the threats.

Lee is set to be sentenced January 30.

