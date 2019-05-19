Man faces second-degree murder charge after trail shooting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - Police in Virginia have charged a Charlottesville man with second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a man along the Rivanna River Trail.



Cody Jason Cappel was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds Thursday night behind Peter Jefferson Parkway in Albermarle County.



On Friday, police arrested 49-year-old Allan Ray Via in Cappel's killing. The Daily Progress reports that the two men appear to be acquaintances who lived in tents near the trail.



In addition to second-degree murder, Via was charged with possessing ammunition as a convicted felon. Albermarle Police said additional charges are pending against Via.



Police said in a news release that the shooting is being treated as an isolated incident.



