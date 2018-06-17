Man killed after being ejected from his motorcycle, then hit by truck, police say

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. - State police say 39-year-old Leonard Scarberry was killed after his motorcycle hit a deer.

He was then ejected, and hit by a passing truck.

Police say this happened around 11:30 last night in Wythe County.

Police say Scarberry was driving a 2006 Harley Davidson FXD motorcycle down Interstate 77 when he hit the deer.

He was thrown into the road, was hit by a 2014 Dodge Ram 1500, and died on the scene.

Police say no charges are expected, but the crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.