Man sentenced for making threats against then-Rep.Tom Garrett

ABINGDON, Va. - A California man who made threats of violence against former U.S. Rep. Tom Garrett was sentenced on Wednesday to six months in federal prison.

Eun Soo Lee, 24, previously pleaded guilty to one count of felony information, charging him with lying to a federal agent.

“Although the First Amendment protects an individual’s right to free speech, it does not license threats of harm or violence,” said U.S. Attorney Thomas Cullen. “As this case illustrates, the Department of Justice will react swiftly and aggressively to unlawful threats made using social media or other communications platforms.”

In May of 2017, Lee, using a fake Facebook account and virtual private network to hide his identity, made threats against the then-congressman.

Those threats included, but were not limited to:

“You’re dead if I ever meet you in real life, fu****. I’ll fu***** kill you.”

When questioned by law enforcement officers, Lee denied having a Facebook account, denied ever using a fake Facebook account, and denied ever sending messages to Garrett.

Notwithstanding Lee’s efforts to hide his identity, investigators traced the messages to Lee, who eventually admitted to having sent the threats.

