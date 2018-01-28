Man surrenders after 10 hours of barricading himself inside Fairfax County home

HERNDON, Va. - Fairfax County Police said a man who barricaded himself in a home in Herndon has surrendered after a standoff that lasted 10 hours.

They say no one was injured.

Police have identified the man as 21-year-old Anthony Moaf.

The situation all started shortly after 4 a.m. Sunday, after police received reports of a man threatening to kill family members. Two members made it out of the home safely, but the man then threatened to shoot police officers during the barricade situation.

They told people to avoid the area as they worked toward a peaceful solution to the incident.

A gunshot was heard around 6 a.m.

