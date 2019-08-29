Man to spend 5 years in prison for killing Tommie the dog

RICHMOND, Va. - Police say the man who burned Tommie the dog and left him for dead will now spend five years in prison, according to NBC 12.

The NBC affiliate reports Jyahshua Hill, 20, was arrested in late May by the U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force and charged with felony animal cruelty.

"As part of a plea agreement, Hill will serve five years in prison, the maximum sentence allowable by law, without the possibility of parole," the Richmond Police Department said in a news release to NBC 12. "In addition, he will have three years of post-release supervision by the court. He is also barred from owning or possessing animals for life."

Tommie, a male pit bull, was burned over more than 40 percent of his body after being tied to a pole and covered in a flammable liquid. The dog was treated for his injuries but died five days later.

Tommie's story pulled at heartstrings across the commonwealth and sparked a statewide conversation on animal cruelty.

