Man with face tattoos of cross, Star of David wanted on charges in Virginia

VERONA, Va. - Authorities are searching for a man with multiple face tattoos who they say attacked another man Thursday morning.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an assault that happened at 7 a.m. in Verona, Virginia.

When deputies arrived at the scene of a reported domestic situation between a man and woman, both parties were already gone.

However, a man who wasn't involved told deputies when he tried to intervene, he was hit in the head with a blunt object.

He was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries to both his head and body.

As deputies scoured the area, a man matching the attacker's description, identified as James Allen Howard, was found on Quicks Mill Road.

Howard had a bat with him, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Once confronted, deputies say he ran away and was last seen in the area of Meade's Trailer Park.

Howard is believed to be homeless but frequents Verona.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

