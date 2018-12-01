Man's life-saving dog wins Lynchburg Humane Society $5,000 grant from Petco Foundation

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Jim Lindsay said he might not be here today if it weren't for his adopted dog, Issy.

Several years ago, Lindsay was hit by a car.

While emergency personnel worked to revive him, he said Issy ignored every instinct to run away.

“She protected me and helped save my life,” Lindsay said.

Lindsay adopted Issy from the Lynchburg Humane Society.

The Petco Foundation picked Lindsay and Issy's story as one of the winners of its Holiday Wishes Grant campaign which earned the Lynchburg Humane Society a $5,000 grant.

Staff members shared in the excitement as they accepted the giant check at Petco.

So far, the Petco Foundation has helped more than 5 million pets find their new loving families.

“It's really amazing to be a part of that,” said Elizabeth Briggs, store leader at Lynchburg Petco.

The Petco Foundation said it has invested more than $230 million in lifesaving animal welfare work since 1999.

You can vote for the Lynchburg Humane Society for an additional grant funding of up to $25,000 at https://woobox.com/aogufx.

