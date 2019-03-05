Marion native announces Virginia Senate run after incumbent Sen. Bill Carrico decides to retire

MARION, Va. - Hours after two-term Virginia Sen. Bill Carico announced that he would not be seeking re-election, Marion native Ken Heath announced that he is throwing his hat into the ring for the commonwealth's 40th District seat.

Heath is currently the Director of Community and Economic Development and previously served two terms on Marion's town council. He's also the Public Information Office for Smyth County Emergency Management as well as Marion Police, Fire and EMS, and served as a volunteer firefighter for nearly a decade.

The Senate hopeful has worked in local government since 1994, when he was hired as the first director of the Marion Downtown Revitalization Association.

Heath graduated from Marion Senior High School in 1980, Wytheville Community College in 1984 and East Tennessee State University in 1986.

Him, his wife and their two dogs -- Miss Reagan and Scottie -- still live in Marion.

