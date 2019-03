For one week in June, you won't need a license to fish.

National Fishing and Boating Week is when many states offer a chance to fish without the usual requirements, or their associated fees.

In Virginia, the free days are June 7, 8, and 9.

The event allows people who may not otherwise have access to fishing to get in on the fun, and allows kids to be introduced to the outdoor activity.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.