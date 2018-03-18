Martinsville man stabbed to death after domestic dispute

MARTINSVILLE, Va. - The Martinsville Police Department is investigating a domestic violence-related stabbing Saturday morning.

The victim was transported to the SOVAH Hospital Emergency Department by private vehicle.

Michael Antonio Lightfoot, 29, was pronounced dead shortly after his arrival at the hospital.

Katelia Shavon Beal, 31, has been arrested for Lightfoot’s death.

According to police, Michael Lightfoot and Katelia Beal lived together in an apartment at 935

Blankenship Road, Martinsville, where the incident took place.

Police believe a domestic argument lead to Lightfoot being stabbed in the chest.

Beal has been charged with second-degree murder.

Beal is currently in the Martinsville City Jail under no bond.

The case remains under investigation.

