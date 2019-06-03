Medical examiner confirms human remains belong to missing Virginia woman

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, Va. - A medical examiner has confirmed that the human remains found in Mecklenburg County last week do indeed belong to the missing Cumberland County woman, as authorities suspected.

Amy Renee Fabian had been missing since May 24. Her remains and a stolen Ford F-350 pickup truck were both found Thursday morning in a wooded area off of Route 138.

When the original 911 call came in, deputies discovered a friend of Fabian's, 29-year-old Powhatan resident Matthew T. Broyes, dead inside Fabian's home.

Investigators immediately began looking at Fabian's ex-boyfriend, George W. Knisley IV, 41, of Carroll County, Maryland, in connection with her disappearance. The sheriff’s office had a warrant for 1st degree murder for Knisley for Broyles' death.

During the course of the investigation into the Cumberland County homicide, the South Hill Police Department received a 911 call around 6:30 a.m. Friday, May 24 from a woman who was walking out to her car at her residence and encountered a man. The man, who fit Knisley’s description, threatened the woman at gunpoint and stole her 2013 Honda Civic, according to state police. He then drove off in the Honda Civic. She was not hurt.

Late that same evening, Knisley is suspected of having stolen a third vehicle in North Carolina. Later that night, he was involved in a pursuit with Raleigh, North Carolina Police. Raleigh Police arrested Knisley on the Cumberland County murder charge.

Knisley is being held in North Carolina, awaiting extradition to Cumberland County. Additional charges are pending in Cumberland County and Mecklenburg County.





