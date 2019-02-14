Meet the firefighters who saved Tommie, the Virginia dog set on fire

RICHMOND, Va. - Four Richmond firefighters are being called heroes after rescuing a dog that was intentionally set on fire and left to die.

The firefighters are speaking out.

"There's no training that prepares you for that type of call," said Dan Del Rocco, a Richmond firefighter.

Inside Engine 5, in Richmond's Jackson Ward, four first responders live and sacrifice

"These are my brothers, my family we love each other," said Lt. Brandon Bullock, another Richmond firefighter.

A family forced to enter into danger Sunday, to save a helpless dog.

Richmond firefighters Dan Del Rocco, Daquane Ford, Michael Tedesco, and Lt. Brandon Bullock received the call.

"Man possibly set his dog on fire, it was running around near the park," said the dispatcher.

"We looked outside the door, you could see the dog in distress in the park across the street and the fire," said Bullock.

"There wasn't a lot of time to think about the situation," said Del Rocco.

These firefighters would later learn from detectives, the suspect intentionally tied his dog to a fence and doused it with an accelerant.

"It was a horrific thing to see," said Ford.

They feared the criminal was still at large

"If he was ok with harming a dog, I'm sure he was okay with harming us," said Del Rocco.

But these men did not hesitate to save the dog.

"My guys here, just jumped into action," said Bullock.

Del Rocco says the leash burned through -- leaving the dog running for safety

"He was rolling over trying to put himself out," said Del Rocco. "Fortunately, we were able to corner the dog, he hid under a vehicle, we were kind of able to get a rope around him so he wouldn't run into the street."

Richmond Animal Control says Tommie received burns to forty percent of its body, but that didn't stop him from wagging his tail late Wednesday when his saviors paid him a visit.

"Every second and minute counts, hopefully, there`s a good outcome with this," said Del Rocco.

Richmond Animal Care and Control officers responded quickly as well - they continue to accept donations to help care for the badly injured dog.

Although Tommie's injuries are severe, the shelter says he decided to get up and stretch his legs on Thursday morning.

If you have any information that can help catch the suspect - call police immediately.

Copyright CNN