Michael Vick's dad sentence to 5 years in relation to heroin distribution ring

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - The father of Michael Vick, former NFL and Virginia Tech quarterback, is headed to prison for his part in a major Hampton Roads heroin distribution ring.

According to WAVY, Michael Boddie was sentenced to 60 months behind bars on Tuesday.

Boddie was also charged in 2017 with conspiracy to distribute, possession with intent to distribute heroin, conspiracy to launder money and use of a communication facility.

Eleven others are facing charges in connection to the distribution ring, including possession of a firearm during drug trafficking, money laundering, maintaining a drug-involved premises and use of a communication facility.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.