Missing 14-year-old West Virginia girl may be in Shenandoah Valley

GROTTOES, Va. - A missing 14-year-old girl from West Virginia may have been taken somewhere in the Shenandoah Valley, according to the Fayette County, West Virginia, Sheriff's Department.

Abigale Blackburn, of Oak Hil, was last seen May 27 with her uncle, Wade Carl Blackburn.

Authorities originally believed that he had possibly had taken her to the Grottoes, Virginia, area.

So far, law enforcement officers in Virginia have been unsuccessful in their attempts to locate them.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff's Department at 304-574-3590.

