Missing 75-year-old Virginia woman found dead

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - UPDATE

State police canceled the senior alert after Barbara Taylor was found dead on Thursday morning.

She was found deep in a wooded area near her home at about 10:30 a.m., according to the Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities do not suspect foul play in Taylor's death.

ORIGINAL STORY

State police have issued a senior alert for a missing 75-year-old woman who has a cognitive impairment.

Barbara Taylor was last seen at her home on Taylor Lane in Spotsylvania County around 5:20 p.m. Wednesday.

Taylor is 4' and 80 lbs. with blue eyes and white hair. She was last seen wearing a puffy blue jacket, and blue pajama pants or blue jeans.

State police believe Taylor is in danger. She may need medical attention.

Please contact the Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office at 540-582-7115 if located.

