Missing 8-year-old found dead after drowning at Virginia Beach oceanfront

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - An 8-year-old who went missing in Virginia Beach reportedly drowned, police tell WAVY.

Authorities say the child went missing around 8 p.m. on July 4, and was last seen near the water's edge.

The NBC affiliate reports that officers searched for the child all night, and that a citizen found the body around 2 a.m. along the beach.

The child was identified as the missing 8-year-old and was pronounced dead despite rescue efforts from authorities and citizens, according to WAVY.

Authorities say no other information on the child will be released out for respect of the family.

