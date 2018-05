ROANOKE, Va. - Mission BBQ is kicking off Armed Forces Week by offering free sandwiches to active duty military and veterans.

Army: Monday

Marine Corps: Tuesday

Navy: Wednesday

Air Force: Thursday

Coast Guard: Friday

Armed Forces Day is Saturday. Mission BBQ will give a free sandwich to all veterans and active duty military members from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There is a Mission BBQ at the Towers Shopping Center in Roanoke.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.